Rams suffer 2 injuries at running back, may need to start Zach Evans this week

The Los Angeles Rams may need to start rookie sixth round pick Zach Evans at running back against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 and also to elevate Royce Freeman from the practice squad, based on a report on Monday from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Starter Kyren Williams, who had a career day against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, has an ankle sprain that could cost him at least one game, per Rapoport.

But backup Ronnie Rivers has a Grade 3 PCL sprain according to Rapoport and could go on injured reserve, meaning he would miss at least four games. That only leaves Evans on the active 53-man roster and Freeman on the practice squad as options for Week 7’s home game against the Steelers.

If the Rams do place Rivers on IR, that opens a roster spot for Freeman or for L.A. to sign a running back, which they almost certainly will have to do anyway. The Rams traded Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

Current free agents include Leonard Fournette, Mark Ingram, Ronald Jones, Rex Burkhead, David Johnson, Kenyan Drake, and former Ram Malcolm Brown.

Evans, a sixth round pick, has four carries for 10 yards. Williams has 456 yards and six touchdowns in six games, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Rivers has 13 carries for 57 yards and four catches for 18 yards on the season. The team added Royce Freeman as insurance but he has yet to make an appearance on offense.