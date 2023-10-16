Monday Night Football: Cowboys can stay in the thick of the NFC East with a win tonight

The Dallas Cowboys head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a big Monday night matchup where the Cowboys could gain a win on Philadelphia in the NFC East standings, while the Chargers need to win or risk dropping to third in the AFC West below the 3-3 Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off a win over the Patriots.

This is the second primetime game for the Cowboys in two weeks, however they are hoping this one goes better after losing 42-10 last week to the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the Chargers were able to sneak out a divisional win over the Raiders, 24-17.

The Cowboys are currently a 1.5-pt favorites over the Chargers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We have been using Tallysight to get our picks in each week, so sign up at Tallysight for submitting your own bets.

Dallas is 9-1 coming off a loss in their last 10 games, and while they got handled by San Francisco, they will be going against one of the worst defenses in the league this year in the Chargers. I trust Dak Prescott, and the Dallas offense, more than I do Brandon Staley’s defense, who have given up at least 24 points in each of their first four games this season.

The Chargers boast a powerful offense that should have RB Austin Eckler back tonight, but even with Trevon Diggs out for the season, Dallas still has a top ten defense heading into the game, including one of the best pass rushes in the league courtesy of linebacker Micah Parsons.

I am taking Dallas to cover the 1.5-pt spread and get the win over Los Angeles in this one. I am also taking the under, because while I don’t think it will be low scoring by any means, I also am not confident that it’ll get over 50.5 points total.