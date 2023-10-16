Random Ramsdom: How many 100 yard receiving games does Cooper Kupp have?

Hey thanks for checking out some links with us today! According a tweet below Cooper Kupp has had 30 career games with at least 100 receiving yards. I am not going to fact check that stat. Regardless of whether that stat is true or not (I think it is true) Kupp is an excellent player and the Los Angeles Rams must be thrilled to have him back. There was a bit of an injury scare with him this game as at one point he was getting his ankle taped on the sideline. However Kupp seemed fine and went on to dominate the second half along with Kyren Williams.
How impressed were you with the latest Rams win? Do you think they can dominate a game for all four quarters? Please comment on anything you’d like and happy victory Monday!
With 101 yards in the first half, Kupp has recorded his 30th career game with 100+ receiving yards. @CooperKupp #RamsHouse #LARvsARI pic.twitter.com/TSiI0E0Ldo— Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) October 15, 2023
Rams discover their running game and romp to comeback win over Cardinals (latimes)
“Williams rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown, star receiver Cooper Kupp played through his balky hamstring to amass 148 yards receiving and quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for a touchdown as the Rams evened their record at 3-3.”
️ Coach breaks us down for our Week 6 Victory Speech! pic.twitter.com/kGhE5CN6QU— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 16, 2023
Los Angeles Rams Rushing Attack Revival Difference in Win vs. Arizona Cardinals (fannation/ramsdigest)
“L.A. trailed 9-6 at halftime on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, featuring an offense that seemed, at best, to be out-of-sync. The Rams had five rushing yards on three carries at the end of two quarters of play, and that, in turn, made things difficult in the passing game for quarterback Matthew Stafford and his receivers.
Coming out of the locker room, however, it seems that head coach Sean McVay was determined to emphasize the rushing attack in the second half, and he did just that. The Rams ran nine-straight plays on the ground, and that helped unlock running back Kyren Williams who finished the day with over 150 yards in that category, helping lead the Rams to a 26-9 win at home.”
Nothing better than waving to the fam after a win! pic.twitter.com/GdRTF0GHhd— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 16, 2023
NFL Week 6 grades: Browns earn an ‘A’ for shocking victory over 49ers, Lions get an ‘A-’ for beating Bucs (cbssports)
“This was a close game at halftime with Arizona leading 9-6, but the Rams put things away in the second half thanks to running back Kyren Williams and a strong performance from their defense. Williams totaled 158 rushing yards in the game with 154 of those coming in the second half. When the Rams weren’t running the ball, they were throwing to Cooper Kupp, who finished with 148 yards. If the Rams can get consistently get this kind of 1-2 punch from their rushing attack and passing game, they’re going to be tough to beat.”
Keep that same energy next week ‼️— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 15, 2023
️ @Stevelavila | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/KVd7ZAI3ce
