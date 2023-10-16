Random Ramsdom: How many 100 yard receiving games does Cooper Kupp have?

Hey thanks for checking out some links with us today! According a tweet below Cooper Kupp has had 30 career games with at least 100 receiving yards. I am not going to fact check that stat. Regardless of whether that stat is true or not (I think it is true) Kupp is an excellent player and the Los Angeles Rams must be thrilled to have him back. There was a bit of an injury scare with him this game as at one point he was getting his ankle taped on the sideline. However Kupp seemed fine and went on to dominate the second half along with Kyren Williams.

How impressed were you with the latest Rams win? Do you think they can dominate a game for all four quarters? Please comment on anything you’d like and happy victory Monday!

With 101 yards in the first half, Kupp has recorded his 30th career game with 100+ receiving yards. @CooperKupp #RamsHouse #LARvsARI pic.twitter.com/TSiI0E0Ldo — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) October 15, 2023

“Williams rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown, star receiver Cooper Kupp played through his balky hamstring to amass 148 yards receiving and quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for a touchdown as the Rams evened their record at 3-3.”

️ Coach breaks us down for our Week 6 Victory Speech! pic.twitter.com/kGhE5CN6QU — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 16, 2023

“L.A. trailed 9-6 at halftime on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, featuring an offense that seemed, at best, to be out-of-sync. The Rams had five rushing yards on three carries at the end of two quarters of play, and that, in turn, made things difficult in the passing game for quarterback Matthew Stafford and his receivers. Coming out of the locker room, however, it seems that head coach Sean McVay was determined to emphasize the rushing attack in the second half, and he did just that. The Rams ran nine-straight plays on the ground, and that helped unlock running back Kyren Williams who finished the day with over 150 yards in that category, helping lead the Rams to a 26-9 win at home.”

Nothing better than waving to the fam after a win! pic.twitter.com/GdRTF0GHhd — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 16, 2023