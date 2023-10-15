Rams-Cardinals final score: Dominant second half of play seals win for LA

The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) defeated the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) by a score of 26-9. The Cardinals have come to play in all of their games this year, and this game was no exception. Jonathan Gannon has his team grinding play in and play out. LA’s offense struggled getting much going in the first half, but by the end of the first half the Rams offense showed some flashes. In the second half LA’s offense looked more like the offense they showed in Week 1, when they beat the Seattle Seahawks. LA didn’t play great in all four quarters, but they played well enough to take over the second half on both sides of the ball, and they played well enough to earn this win.

To be clear the Rams made some mistakes. Especially in the first half of play.

The Rams offense for whatever reason could not get cooking in the first half, but they weren’t shut out. LA did manage to kick a couple fields goals in the first half and that helped the team secure this win. Sean McVay certainly will look at the tape and try to figure out how to convert touchdowns earlier and more often. Whereas the Rams did figure it out, it didn’t look great for some stretches.

LA was able to make adjustments and you could say that the offense did start to figure it out as the second quarter came to a close.

That play would be a sign of things to come as Matthew Stafford and the offense heated up in the third and fourth quarters.

Stafford finds @CooperKupp in the endzone for the first time this season!!



@NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/n5NPWU9Umz — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 15, 2023

There is an argument to be made that LA’s defense has played better than their offense throughout the year. It was the Rams defense that kept the team in this game until the offense got rolling. Even after the Rams O hit their stride the defense didn’t let up.

LA’s defense forced another turnover in the final quarter of play and that basically all but sealed this Rams victory. When the offense and defense are playing in sync, and feed off of each other, the Rams look like a team ready to make a run in the NFC right now. McVay must’ve been happy to see his team creating turnovers and then seeing his offense score off of them. It was those plays that ultimately swung the game in LA’s favor and allowed the team to improve to 3-3 on the season and 2-1 within their division.