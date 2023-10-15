The Los Angeles Rams vs the Arizona Cardinals 4th quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are leading the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 13-9.

The Rams started off the third quarter with their best drive of the day. Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers were used to run it down the throats of the Cards and it worked. The Rams gotinto the redzone and Mattew Stafford found Cooper Kupp for LA’s first touchdown of the day. After the extra point the Rams led 13-9.

Raheem Morris’s defense remained stout and forced an AZ punt to give LA a chance to add to their lead. LA’s offense looked like it had found its stride as they started to create chunk plays on offense in the third quarter. Sean McVay and his squad would stall out a bit, and have to settle for a field goal, but LA now had a 16-9 lead.

Arizona is in the redzone with a real chance to score as the third quarter comes to an end and we go to quarter four.

