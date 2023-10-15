Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: First half game thread

The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) host the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) in game two of a three game homestand for LA. Both teams are coming off of losses. There has been some speculation surrounding whether or not Sean McVay will be available in this game. The contest today could have lasting effects on this season, and potentially the future of these franchises. The game kicks off today 4:25pm ET and here’s our how to watch guide, and some bets to consider.

In this upcoming divisional matchup Arizona will be without star running back James Conner. LA did get Cooper Kupp back last week and he looked solid in his return from IR, especially in the first half. Expect both teams to play tough as it’s a divisional matchup. There may have been some changes for both teams in the offseason, but these franchises know each other well. We can expect a physical game that either team should have a chance to win.

Will Matthew Stafford be able to outduel Josh Dobbs? Will the Cardinals have any players step up to make up for any absences? LA looks favored in this one. This very well may count as a must win for the Rams as they try to stay in contention in a tough division and challenging conference. If Arizona happens to fall to 1-5 then they may want to start planning towards their longer term future. It’s only Week 6 and a lot can change as the season marches on. We will find out soon which of these teams will secure the victory.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!