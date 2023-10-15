Rams vs Steelers opening odds: LA favored by 3 over Pittsburgh

The Los Angeles Rams complete their three-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the Rams opening up as 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. LA is looking for their first win over the Steelers since the 2003 season.

LA hosted the Cardinals who haven’t been a pushover despite their 1-4 record heading into SoFi Stadium. Arizona actually went into halftime with a three-point lead, 9-6. However, any upset bid disappeared when Cooper Kupp scored his first touchdown of the year on a 13-yard pass from Matthew Stafford early in the third quarter.

First TD catch of the season for Cooper Kupp



: FOX pic.twitter.com/sj8qZ03juC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

The Rams would score the final 20 points of the game to win 26-9. Kyren Williams played a major role in LA’s second half dominance. Williams continued his breakout campaign as he rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Crazy part is that Williams had just four rushing yards at the half. On the year, Williams has scored seven total touchdowns, including six on the ground.

Kyren Williams is nasty pic.twitter.com/iJ42zyfjau — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 15, 2023

The Steelers were on bye during Week 6. Pittsburgh went into their bye week on a winning note by defeating the Ravens 17-10 in a matchup between AFC North foes. Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett helped guide the Steelers to 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 41-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens which gave Pittsburgh the lead for good.

GEORGE PICKENS



STEELERS TAKE THE LEAD

CBS & @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/4YeneHks4q — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 8, 2023

Pickett completed 18-of-32 passes for 224 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. Pickens led the Steelers in receiving with six catches for 130 yards. He’ll be a major focal point for LA’s secondary on Sunday. Defensively, T.J. Watt became the Steelers’ career sack leader in a Week 2 primetime win over the Browns and has eight sacks through five games. Watt had two sacks against the Ravens, none bigger than his takedown of Lamar Jackson to end the game.

Who do you trust more this week? Do the Steelers come out of their bye week and put their past offensive struggles behind them? Or will Matthew Stafford and the Rams show Kenny Pickett how it’s done on offense? I have a feeling that Aaron Donald will have his way with Pittsburgh’s O-line and be in their backfield more than Najee Harris. LA’s defense will do the job and make life miserable for Pickett.

My pick is for the Rams to go under the spread and end their homestand on a winning note by beating the Steelers by at least a touchdown. Who are you betting on in Week 7? Let’s discuss in the comments!