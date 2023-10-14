Random Ramsdom: This young player is ready to “compete and execute”

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Kobie Turner, AKA “The Conductor”, in the latest NFL draft. There was some preseason hype that this rookie could be really good for the Rams. So far it would seem he’s been meeting or exceeding expectations, and there is a real possibility that he only gets better. Turner would agree that as he learned about the NFL in his short time already, and he wants to continue to grow. It’s only up from here (hopefully!). Do you think Les Snead found a real one in Turner? Do you expect him to be on this team beyond his rookie contract? A lot can change I know but please feel free to speculate in the comments below!

How'd Ernest and Cobie do?



'Off The Dome' pres. by @DrinkMamitas pic.twitter.com/V0zVe5FyvS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 13, 2023

“The first week, I was like ‘oh my gosh, I’m playing in the NFL,’ and now it’s just ‘go out there, compete and execute,’” Turner said. “There’s a lot of things that I’ve already learned that I need to continue to clean up on, but I’ve also had a lot of opportunities to play against some really good talent. I’m really excited going forward.” Some of that “really good talent” that Turner is referring to is on other teams, but also his own with fellow defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Turner detailed the “relentless mind” that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year possesses and that he’s striving to obtain it as well. “I’m learning how (Donald) turns it on in those big moments and always gets to the passer—whether it be in games, practices or even walkthroughs—nobody’s touching or blocking him,” Turner said. “Him attracting so much attention gives me an opportunity to go and make plays as well. Now it’s just time that I go and do it.”

LIVE: #RamsHouse Press Conference with HC Sean McVay ahead of our home matchup against the Cardinals. https://t.co/dhirG2mxJ1 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 13, 2023

“The McVays are having a baby boy who could arrive “any day now,” he said. “Really feel fortunate that it’s been a smooth pregnancy,” McVay said. “It hasn’t quite hit me yet. I know he’s active right now, and it seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that’ll be, and what an amazing job my wife Veronika has done in terms of just handling the pregnancy. She’s a stud, and so this gives me a total gratitude and appreciation and newfound respect just kind of watching it unfold in real time.” McVay is 62-41 in seven seasons with Los Angeles, and he is still the NFL’s youngest head coach nearly seven years after his hiring. He has led the Rams to five winning seasons, four playoff berths, three NFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances and the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.”

"He elevates people around him. When's he's adamant about something, guys don't want to let him down."



Coach McVay on @AaronDonald97's leadership. pic.twitter.com/qSqxLXHsne — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 13, 2023

“Per Pro Football Focus, Brown’s grade in 2023 is a respectable 68.9. While he has yet to record a quarterback sack this season, he has managed to record 13 tackles in 132 defensive snaps, with one tackle for a loss, one quarterback hurry, and one quarterback pressure. While a number of Rams young defenders have been missing tackles to the point of fan dissension, Brown has only missed one tackle this season. But, as has been the case over the past two seasons, Bobby Brown III will suffer another setback. This time an MCL sprain that has placed him on Injured Reserve and will sideline him for nearly two months:

HC Sean McVay says Bobby Brown III will be out 5-7 weeks with Grade 3 MCL sprain. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 9, 2023

That is another disappointment to a player who seems to build a head of steam in his performance, and yet is prematurely benched. Still, the Rams are not decimated on the defensive line just yet. The Rams will likely ride the impressive performance of rookie NT Kobie Turner. And the Rams could promote either DT Marquise Copeland or DT Cory Durdan off their practice squad. The Rams could even get some snaps off Larrell Murchison or even restore OLB Michael Hoecht to a DT role.”