Rams vs. Cardinals prop bets: Will L.A.’s trio of receivers top their projected yards?

The Los Angeles Rams (-7) are entering the second game of a three game home-stand. They host the division-rival Arizona Cardinals (+7) this Sunday. The Rams are current seven point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. After losing Sunday against, the L.A. Rams are eyeing to get back above .500 this weekend.

Here are some of the prop bets you can find at DraftKings Sportsbook for the game.

Cooper Kupp, over/under 86.5 receiving yards

Kupp wasted zero time going over 100 yards in his first game back since the middle of last year. He is facing off against the team he suffered his season-ending ankle injury against last year. I do think Kupp is not only chomping at the bit to make plays against the last team he faced last year but I also think he’s trying to find the end zone for the first time.

Matthew Stafford targeted Kupp over 10 times last week against the Eagles secondary. This week Kupp is going against a secondary that let up three touchdowns and plenty of yards to Ja’Marr Chase. Expect Kupp to clear 86.5 with some cushion. I would be shocked if he didn’t end up over 100 again.

Puka Nacua, over/under 65.5 receiving yards

Puka still leads the NFL in receptions heading into week six. I think once again against this Cardinals secondary, Matthew Stafford is going to fling the ball all over the field. I like all the overs on Rams receivers that I can find. Nacua is no different here as he’s never had fewer than 70 yards in an NFL game.

I don’t see Nacua having his weakest performance of his career against the Cardinals and not after what he showed everyone what he’s going to do with Kupp on the field. Take the over on this one as well.

Tutu Atwell, over/under 35.5 receiving yards

While all the attention has been on Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell’s props have gone way down. He found the end zone last week again but he didn’t have a great day in terms of yards. Atwell was an eyelash away from a huge 50-plus yard touchdown. That’s really what makes him so dangerous and in no way, shape or form a reliable under prop bet.

Atwell wasn’t far from crushing this prop and I think against a secondary that let Ja’Marr Chase’s speed over the top quite a few times, at the very least they will give up one big play to Atwell to help you get this. Take the over on this one. I don’t think Vegas knows how to value Atwell at this point with Kupp back so you might not be able to take advantage of that for long.