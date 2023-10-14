Week 6 Sunday NFL Picks: Can CJ Stroud continue hot start against Saints?

Aside from the Rams playing the Cardinals, which Week 6 Sunday game are you most looking forward to watching?

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup of the weekend will be played between two fringe playoff contenders in their respective conferences. The New Orleans Saints travel to play the Houston Texans in a game that is sure to be a toss-up.

Neither team has a remarkable record but have had their impressive moments to start the season. Houston is coming off a last-second road loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud hasn’t thrown an interception on 186 pass attempts, the most to begin a career in NFL history. Will he throw his first career picks against the Saints? It’s entirely possible. Luckily for the Texans, Stroud isn’t Mac Jones who was picked off twice against New Orleans’ secondary in Week 5, including one returned for a touchdown by Tyrann Mathieu. The Saints blew out a bad Patriots team in Foxborough, winning 34-0 in the worst home loss of Bill Belichick’s head coaching career.

The Saints visit the Texans at 10 a.m. PT.

New Orleans is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and my picks for Tallysight are shown below.

Other matchups to be on the lookout for include Ravens at Titans, Commanders at Falcons, Vikings at Bears, Seahawks at Bengals, 49ers at Browns (Go Brownies!), Colts at Jaguars, Panthers at Dolphins, Patriots at Raiders, Lions at Buccaneers and Eagles at Jets. Viewer discretion is advised for the primetime game with the shorthanded Giants visiting the Bills.

Which Sunday game are you most looking forward to?