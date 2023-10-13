Sean McVay reportedly may not coach Rams against Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Arizona Cardinals in a NFC West matchup on Sunday in Week 6. While the Rams will be looking to get back to .500 and move to 3-3, they may be doing it without head coach Sean McVay.

According to Pro Football Talk, McVay could be a last-minute scratch for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue added that if McVay’s son arrives, the head coach won’t be at the game.

McVay: If son arrives during a game, he won't be at the game. "Really feel fortunate that it's been a smooth pregnancy, my wife has been incredible. It hasn't quite hit me yet. He's active right now, it seems like he's ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that will be." — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 13, 2023

While it would be disappointing from a football standpoint if McVay misses the game, it’s also understandable that he would put the birth of his first son and personal life ahead of that. McVay and his wife Veronika announced that they were expecting back in June.

Nothing was officially discussed as a contingent plan, but if McVay misses the game, it would likely be defensive coordinator Raheem Morris who would assume duties as the head coach.

Morris is the only coach on the Rams’ staff with head coaching experience. While Mike Munchak has been consulting with the team, Morris is in his third year with the Rams and has been considered for head coaching positions in each of the past two offseasons. Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur would likely call the offensive plays as well.

As of now, McVay is set to coach on Sunday, but if his wife goes into labor, that could change.

Also on the Rams’ injury report was linebacker Ernest Jones who was limited and is officially listed as questionable. Jones is expected to play per McVay. Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom was also limited and is questionable. On the Cardinals side, safety Jalen Thompson is officially out on Sunday while Marquise Brown, Myjai Sanders, and Jesse Luketa are all questionable.