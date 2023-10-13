Random Ramsdom: Kevin Dotson compared Mike Tomlin and Sean McVay

Earlier this week week the Los Angeles Rams current guard, Kevin Dotson, did an interview. During it he was asked about the differences between Mike Tomlin (head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers) and Sean McVay (head coach of the Rams). Dotson gave an interesting answer and I thought it’d be a good piece to lead off with today. What do you think of the difference in each coach’s strategy? Do you think there are any other differences? They are both Super Bowl winning head coaches so whatever they do either worked or works.

Dotson has been playing rather well for the Rams and hopefully that can continue. Some more food for thought. If McVay wanted to call offensive plays for the Steelers I bet they’d be in a better spot. Please comment on anything you’d like and have a great day!

Los Angeles Rams’ Kevin Dotson Details ‘Polarizing’ Tactics Between Sean McVay and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin (fannation/ramsdigest)

“A player-coach can talk to you in a way that gets you pumped up,” Dotson said. “Mike T. lives off of a little bit more negative energy, but Sean McVay is a little more positive by saying ‘we got this and we can do this.’” Dotson explained how these contrasting approaches create “two different types of energy out of some people.” “For Mike T., he knows you can do better and you tell yourself ‘ah man, I got to get it right because he knows I can do it and he shows me the plays that I messed up on and I say ‘I need to lock in,’” Dotson said. “McVay would say ‘I’ve seen you do this B-Block and you killed him on it.’ Then I say to myself ‘I know I can hit this, he just showed me I can hit this.’”

“SERIES NOTES: The Cardinals have won their past two visits to SoFi Stadium, outscoring the Rams 64-37 in those games. … The road team has won five of the past six regular-season games in the series, with the Rams’ 18-7 win at the end of the 2020 pandemic season the lone victory on home field. … Los Angeles thumped Arizona 34-11 as the home team in the wild-card round of the 2021 postseason en route to winning Super Bowl 56 in their own stadium.”

“Puka Nacua is exceeding expectations on the NFL field in his first five weeks as an Los Angeles Ram, and the 22-year-old from Provo, Utah is already making a difference in the Los Angeles community too. Last week, Nacua and Rams rookies Mike McAllister and Alex Ward visited Hollywood High School to surprise football coach Alastair Jones, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer and kidney failure in February but has continued to dedicate his time to his players. Since his diagnosis, Jones has found new meaning as a coach and draws strength from his players to fuel his fight against the disease.”