Random Ramsdom: Cardinals might be beat up coming into Week 6 against LA

Hey thanks for checking out some links today! This one should be short and sweet. The Los Angles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals this coming Sunday. It’s Week 6 so teams are getting beat up. There are the typical injuries or soreness of the NFL season and then of course there are more significant injuries.

Arizona will be without (one of Erie, PA’s finest!) James Conner. The Rams too have some players they can ill afford to lose. We know about Puka Nacua, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and more. Are there any players that you can think of that LA really can’t afford to lose? Any under the radar players or anything like that?

Please let us know what you think in the comments below and have a great day!

“Arizona suffered two significant losses in its defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, one of which was running back James Conner to a knee injury that saw him placed on injured reserve. The other was starting safety Jalen Thompson. He did not practice on Wednesday due to the hamstring injury he picked up in that game. Also out of practice on Wednesday was wideout Marquise Brown due to illness. Running back Keaontay Ingram, expected to join rookie Emari Demercado in replacing Conner, was limited due to the neck ailment that kept him out of the Bengals contest. As for the Rams, linebacker Ernest Jones is one of the key players on their defense and did not practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury. He had 15 tackles in L.A.’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.”

LIVE: #RamsHouse Press Conference with QB Matthew Stafford ahead of our Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals. https://t.co/KTemHRjP9A — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 11, 2023

“Cooper Kupp﻿’s return to the lineup and Puka Nacua﻿’s emergence made Van Jefferson the odd man out in the rotation. Now he’s out of L.A. altogether. The Rams traded Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons in a swap of 2025 late-round picks — sixth- and seventh-rounders — NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation. The teams have since announced the trade. In Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, Jefferson played just two snaps and didn’t see a target. Head coach Sean McVay brushed aside the lack of playing time for the former second-round pick, but the writing was on the wall.”