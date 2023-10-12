Thursday Night Football: Can the Broncos save their season?

The Denver Broncos head to loud Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Thursday night showdown streaming on Amazon. The Broncos are coming off a loss to the New York Jets, a game that was particularly embarrassing considering how much Broncos head coach Sean Payton strongly criticized the coaching job of former Denver head coach, now Jets offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett. Meanwhile the Chiefs are coming off a 27-20 win in Minnesota, a game that ended in a bit of controversy after some missed calls by the refs on the Vikings final 4th down possession.

The Chiefs are currently a 9.5-point favorite over the Broncos, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We have been using Tallysight to get our picks in each week, so sign up at Tallysight for submitting your own bets.

I would take just about any team against the Broncos right now. It feels like just five games into the season that Sean Payton may have already lost the locker room, while QB Russell Wilson continues to look like a shell of his former Seattle self. If there is good news to be found in Denver, the Broncos should get TE Greg Dulcich back, who was on IR for the last four weeks, as well as RB Javonte Williams, who missed last week’s game, but returned to practice on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the Chiefs keep doing Chiefs things. They are currently on a four-game win streak and looking to continue to build on that. Travis Kelce, who injured his ankle in the last game, was a limited participant Tuesday, and all signs are pointing to him being ready to go for Thursday.

Honestly, I have more question about Taylor Swift being at this game than I do the Chiefs chances of winning. I am taking KC to cover the spread, as well as get the win too.

I am also taking the over in this game, as both teams have scored 20 or more points in each of their last three games. The Bears were able to score 28 on this Broncos secondary, while Zach Wilson and the Jets hung 31 on them last week, so I could see Patrick Mahomes topping that.