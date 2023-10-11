Rams Reacts Survey Week 6: How are fans feeling after the Van Jefferson trade?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Rams fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/C5VQX2/">Please take our survey</a>

The Los Angeles Rams are 2-3 following a tight loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Fan confidence was back up after a win last week, but has that changed after a loss to one of the NFC’s best teams in the Eagles?

Does the trade of Van Jefferson, and previously Cam Akers a few weeks ago, show more decisiveness to move on from guys who don’t fit the plan, and is that a good thing? Does the schedule going forward make you feel better, after a tough five game stretch to start the season that included 4/5 playoff teams from last year? These are all things to consider when thinking about the direction of the team.

Answers to the poll above will be posted on Friday.