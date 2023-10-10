Rams trade Van Jefferson to Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams were rumored on Tuesday morning to have put Jefferson on the block following the return of Cooper Kupp in Week 5 and only a few hours later, found a trade partner in Atlanta. The Rams swap a seventh for a sixth in 2025.

Sources: The #Falcons have agreed to trade for #Rams WR Van Jefferson. It’s a 2025 pick swap — 6th and 7th rounders. They hope to recapture his play from 2021. A low-risk, high-reward deal. pic.twitter.com/r5eowZIWjC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2023

Jefferson has caught 101 passes for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns since being a second round pick out of Florida in 2020. He had just 108 yards in four games this year with a season-best 46 yards on a single catch against the Bengals in Week 3. Jefferson was relegated to a role no better than L.A.’s fourth receiver following the return of Kupp and he will be a free agent after the season.

With the Falcons, Jefferson will be in one of the most exciting young offensive supporting casts in the NFL next to Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

This is the third day three pick swap for the Rams in the last five weeks. The Rams also did a pick swap with the Steelers when they acquired Kevin Dotson and another with the Vikings (also in 2025) when they traded Cam Akers.