Random Ramsdom: Quick injury updates on Bobby Brown III and more

The Los Angeles Rams had some players go down this past Sunday when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. It seems like Bobby Brown’s injury is not as significant as originally feared and some of the other injury news seems mostly positive as well.

How much did the injury to Coleman Shelton have to do with the Rams offense taking a step back in the second half? It seems like the Rams have just been getting somewhat cold on offense once halftime hits. Not sure how much Shelton’s injury had to do with that, but it’s certainly good news for the team have him back.

“McVay indicated that was positive news based on how severe the team initially feared Brown’s injury was. McVay also said Brown will likely be a candidate for short-term Injured Reserve. “Initially, we were thinking that might have been potentially (for) the year, so grateful for that,” McVay said Monday. “Not ideal in general, but that he was able to come out with (better what I thought was) gonna be a worse injury just based on our initial observation, that was a positive thing.” Meanwhile, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein will have “no limitations” this week after going through a medical check during Sunday’s game for a collision on one of the Eagles’ rushes toward the latter part of the game. Additionally, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton “got his finger in the game,” but “should be ok” this week. McVay noted that Shelton returned to Sunday’s game after sustaining that injury.”

“Making his 2023 season debut, Kupp recorded team-highs of eight catches for 118 yards in Los Angeles’ 23-14 loss to Philadelphia. “It was good,” Kupp said. “I mean, I think there’s some stuff, just processing, seeing the field, seeing what defenses are doing, and then just being able to react to it, there’s a few things that I’m sure I’m going to be looking at tomorrow and just feel like, ‘man, this should’ve happened a little bit faster.’ But it did feel good to be out there playing football again.”

