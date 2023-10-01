Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts 4th quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 23-8 at the end of the third quarter.

The Colts started the half with the ball on offense. The LA defense picked up right where it left off and forced another Indianapolis punt. The Rams offense more or less picked up where they left off by chewing clock and tacking on another three points for the Rams. Sean McVay and his squad had a comfortable 23-0 lead.

The Colts offense had the ball with about seven minutes remaining, and if they could score a touchdown they would put themselves back in this game. Anthony Richardson fought for his team by throwing a touchdown. The Colts then converted a two point play, and they were still trailing, but the score was now 23-8.

LAs offense took the field and a score would’ve allowed them to take back control of the game, but instead Matthew Stafford threw an interception giving the Colts a real opportunity to get back in the game. Richardson drove his team into field goal range but could not convert on a fourth and eight. The Rams had the ball back on offense after the turnover on downs.

Stafford was limping throughout this drive which is a bit of a cause for concern. Either way the Rams have the ball as the third quarter ends and fourth quarter begins.

