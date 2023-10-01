Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts second half game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are leading the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 20-0 at the end of the first half.

The game began with the Colts kicking off to LA. The Rams were able to march down the field to open up the scoring with a touchdown. Kyren Williams ran it in and after a Brett Maher extra point LA led 7-0.

With 11:35 to go in the first quarter Indianapolis began their first offensive series of the day. Raheem Morris’s defense continued its good play and forced the Colts to punt, setting LA up to try and add to their lead. The Rams would do exactly that and put together their second successful drive of the day. Williams again capped off the drive with a rushing score, his second of the day. After taking four quarters a few days ago to score one touchdown, the Rams had two touchdowns in one quarter. The Rams led 14-0.

The Colts second offensive drive went poorly for them when LA’s defense forced Anthony Richardson to fumble the ball. LA recovered and were in field goal range as the first quarter came to an end. The Rams were held to a field goal as the second quarter got rolling, but the Rams now led by three scores with 17 points.

LA’s defense forced another Colts punt and with about 11 minutes to go in the half, Sean McVay and his team had an opportunity to seemingly run away with this one. On a third and six the Colts would sack Matthew Stafford to keep their team in the game, but LA would still increase their lead with a long field goal and take a 20-0 lead.

With about six minutes to go in the half, the Colts had the ball again. They put together their best drive of the day, but had to settle for a field goal attempt as the Rams defense continued to dominate that side of the ball. Matt Gay, former Super Bowl winning Rams kicker, missed the field goal leaving the score 20-0.

LA had about two minutes to go in the half and were able to continue to move the ball on offense, but Maher would miss his third field goal attempt of the day so the score stayed 20-0 as the first half came to a close.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!