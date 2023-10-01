Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts game thread

The Los Angeles Rams (1-2) travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) today at 1pm. Here’s our how to watch guide and some prop bets to consider. This game has plenty of implications for the NFC and the AFC. It’s early in the season, but both teams have looked like they have plans to hang around. Each franchise certainly would love to be in playoff conversations during the months of December, January and beyond.

Sports are dramatic. As a sports fan we experience the highs and lows. The team we follow does as well. Anything can happen and any given Sunday is the eponymous statement many use to describe an unusual outcome. What is will be, and this game may define the Rams season. It could also mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, but today is all that matters, and this game is today.

The Colts have outperformed expectations. Jonathan Taylor held out as a statement for running backs across the league, he may have been injured or some combination of both. Either way Zach Moss has played outstandingly at RB. Whether its Anthony Richardson or Gardener Minshew at QB the Colts can win games. Their squad has shown a solid running game with a great offensive line. Michael Pittman has shown he wants to win football games more than you. The Colts defense and Matt Gay only help their cause.

The Rams will boast Aaron Donald to go along with Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Higbee, who recently got an extension, and more. The Rams have playmakers on offense. They have Sean McVay. If the Rams want to win games they need the offense to play up to the way the defense has been playing. All their defense needs to do keep it up. A tall task to ask against the offenses this team is going to see over the course of the season.

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL Season. Plenty of weeks to go but this week is the one that matters most.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!