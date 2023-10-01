Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles opening odds: Will LA be able to stop Jalen Hurts and company?

The Los Angeles Rams return to SoFi Stadium to play the reigning NFC champs the Philadelphia Eagles, with the Rams opening up as a 6-point underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Both teams are coming off thrilling overtime wins in Week 4.

LA headed to Indianapolis on a two-game losing streak following close losses to the 49ers and Bengals. The Rams looked to have an easy win in their sights early on as they jumped out to a 23-0 lead. Slowly but surely, the Colts chipped away at LA’s lead before going on a 23-0 scoring run to end the second half and tie the game at 23 apiece. Los Angeles got the ball to start the extra frame and Indy never got it back. Matthew Stafford led a 75-yard drive that was capped off by a walk-off 22-yard touchdown pass to rookie sensation Puka Nacua.

PUKA NACUA SCORES HIS FIRST TD FOR THE WIN



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/bhsUtCrvC3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2023

Nacua has been a marvel in the early weeks of his NFL career. The BYU product caught nine receptions for 163 yards, marking his third time going over the century mark in four career games. Running back Kyren Williams had a stellar game after a lackluster showing on Monday night in Cincinnati. Williams carried the ball 25 times for 103 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. The second-year playmaker also etched his name in the record books following his second touchdown.

Kyren Williams has 5 Rush TD this season (after his second today). That's the most by a Rams player through four games since Marshall Faulk in 2000. pic.twitter.com/xiDSp3Jhwb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 1, 2023

The Eagles remain unbeaten with a 34-31 win over the Washington Commanders. Philly has started 4-0 for the second-straight season. Although this undefeated start hasn’t come as easily for Philadelphia this season compared to last year. Either way, a win is a win as quarterback Jalen Hurts moved to 22-3 in his last 25 starts. Hurts went 25-of-37 for 319 yards and two touchdowns, both to star pass catcher AJ Brown. The All-Pro wideout had himself a monster outing against Washington.

AJ Brown went OFF against Washington



9 catches

175 receiving yards

2 TDs

4 receptions of 15+ yards pic.twitter.com/zPMUZLGi2k — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023

Who do you trust more this week? Will the Eagles keep their undefeated streak alive in Los Angeles? Or can Sean McVay and company get the Rams back over .500 for the first time since Week 1? I don’t expect the Rams offense to slow down against Philadelphia but I don’t see LA shutting down a powerful Super Bowl contender despite playing at home.

My pick is for the Rams to go over the spread and lose a one-score game to the Eagles. Who are you betting on in Week 5? Let’s discuss in the comments!