Rams vs. Colts: TV schedule, start time, live stream, odds and more

Amid rumors of possible trade between the two teams, the Los Angeles Rams travel to the midwest on a collision course with the Indianapolis Colts. The 1 p.m. EST kickoff on Sunday, October 1, matches up two of the NFL’s most surprising teams.

On its face, the Rams 1-2 start might not seem a thunderclap, but their play has surpassed expectations. L.A. has taken on three opponents that were ranked/expected to be inside the NFL’s Top 10 most complete teams. The Rams knocked off the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and then lost consecutive tough games against the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. Both of which, made their respective Conference Championship games last year.

Currently leading the AFC South and riding a two-game win streak, the Colts opened 2023 with a new coaching staff and rookie quarterback (QB). After a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, the Colts have bounced back to vanquish the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. Number 4 overall draft pick, QB Anthony Richardson, started the season’s opening loss, but due to a concussion, missed most of the Week 2 win vs. Houston and all of last week’s defeat of Baltimore.

Richardson is expected back into Indy’s starting lineup for the Rams game. While he was out, back up Gardner Minshew picked up the flag and completed 46 of 69 passes for 398 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception. Minshew is an experienced backup with 25 pro starts and a solid record of production.

Although Richardson is a special athlete and a true dual-threat weapon, he will have to battle the inconsistent play and growing pains that plague rookie. To stymie him, the Rams must contain him from breaking the pocket and making big plays with his feet. Give him plenty of different looks to process and make him go through his reads. Don’t let Richardson play pitch-and-catch. He’ll be prone to leaning on throwing short and L.A. needs to lure him to pass into windows. Because of his inexperience, he’s has had some struggles with timing and a tendency to force passes with his powerful arm.

Workhorse running back Zack Moss broke his arm before camp and missed Week 1. In the two Colts victories, he’s carried 48 times for 210 yards and a touchdown. Moss is predominantly a between the tackle box runner, with good vision, burst, and balance. That vision allowed him to get outside when the edge was left open in the Baltimore win. 48 of his 122 yards came on two plays that were designed to go inside and Moss stayed patient and saw the outside was open.

Will the Rams get off the schneid and earn a victory for their good play or will QB Anthony Richardson run wild and defend his home turf? Here’s how watch and/or listen.

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday, October 1

Kickoff: 10 a.m. PST

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Watch it live on TV: Regionally on Fox. On the West Coast and around Indianapolis

Live stream: A host of streaming services including LA Rams Mobile App, NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and You Tube TV

Listen: ESPNLA 710 AM, KWKW 1330 AM, JACK 93.1 FM

Current betting odds @ DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: Rams -1 -105 / Colts +1 -115

Over/under total: Over 45.5 -108 / Under 45.5 -112

Money line: Rams -112 / Colts -108