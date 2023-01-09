Raheem Morris get second interview request, this time from Colts

Raheem Morris is a popular man on Monday. The Indianapolis Colts have asked for permission to interview the L.A. Rams for their vacant head coaching position, making that two AFC teams as of Monday who want to speak to Morris. The Denver Broncos are also asking for permission to speak to Morris.

The #Colts have also requested permission to speak with #Eagles OC Shane Steichen, source said. His second. He joins Raheem Morris, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, though there will be others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2023

Why do they need permission? Well, the Rams may have a vacant head coaching position if Sean McVay decides to retire, so that means that Morris could be in line for a promotion within the L.A. organization. If a team can promote a candidate under contract than they are allowed to block potential interview requests.

It’s another reason that the Rams would like a decision from McVay sooner rather than later, in addition to the fact that L.A. could be interviewing and reaching out to candidates already, just as the Colts and Broncos have started doing.

As a minority candidate, the Rams would receive 2023 and 2024 third round com picks if Morris is hired as the head coach of another team.