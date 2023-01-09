When will Sean McVay tell the Rams his decision: ‘I don’t want to put a timeline on it’

Sean McVay met with the media on Monday to wrap up the 2022 season for the Los Angeles Rams and virtually every question and answer was about his decision to consider his future in the NFL this week. The Rams know that McVay is considering retiring from the NFL and whether that means going into a broadcasting career right away or just spending more time with his family, the head coach may not be L.A.’s head coach for long.

How long until McVay lets the Rams know his future? “I don’t want to put a timeline on it,” said McVay on Monday in a press conference that was consistently about his ongoing thought process in whether or not he’s got the interest in continuing in the NFL in 2023. McVay noted that it was not about having enough energy for it, but that he wanted to make sure that he was doing everything in the best interest of the organization and for everyone who works for the L.A. Rams.

“It’s not that I’m not OK,” said McVay.

LIVE: HC Sean McVay addresses the media with his final thoughts on the 2022 season. https://t.co/SZsjdN9pYv — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 9, 2023

McVay added that this thought process of leaving the NFL has been ongoing for “years” and that “this isn’t a new thing,” as those who know him know. The Rams current head coach called the job “a beautiful challenge” that he wouldn’t change any part of and he quoted Tom Brady for how difficult the league is for most people. McVay called it a “beautiful torment” to be an NFL coach and that Brady said something along the lines of telling his kids that they hope they’re as passionate about something that he is about football, although he wouldn’t wish “the torment of the NFL” on anyone else.

He says that he has “endless amounts of energy left” and that he will take time to consider whether or not he should continue to devote that to the Rams or if it would better serve the many people in the franchise if he walked away and gave the job over to someone else this year.

We wait.