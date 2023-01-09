Matthew Stafford: I’ll be back, with or without Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams are “in limbo” with head coach Sean McVay, but starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is not waffling or mincing words about his future. Stafford reiterated for the second time in a week that he’s returning to the Rams in 2023 and he also made it clear that his decision has nothing to do with McVay’s decision.

Whether McVay retires or returns, Matthew Stafford wants to be the starting quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthew Stafford confirms he’s coming back for 2023, and he anticipates a healthy offseason: “I feel really good about where I’m at.”



Sean McVay’s decision on his future won’t impact Stafford, he says. Stafford is coming back to the Rams either way. pic.twitter.com/qQXvRGMz7Q — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 9, 2023

The news means that McVay may have more reason to return, hearing Stafford’s confidence in himself and the direction of the franchise. It also means that if McVay retires that the Rams will be one of the most attractive—if not the most attractive—destinations for a head coach. It all depends on the coach.

For someone like Sean Payton, he must certainly prefer a team that doesn’t need to develop a quarterback from scratch. Payton thrived with Drew Brees in New Orleans and that Saints pairing came after Brees was already an established veteran who left the Chargers for a new team.

But whether it is Payton or McVay or someone else, the Rams at least know who their quarterback is for 2023 and it should come as no surprise. Stafford told wife Kelly on her podcast recently that he’s not retiring and despite missing significant action in 2022 with head and neck injuries, it is clear that he has no qualms or hesitations about his immediate future.