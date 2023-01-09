Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury, Rams rumored to be his next job potentially

As the L.A. Rams await the final decision by Sean McVay, at least one NFC West team will get a new head coach this year as the Arizona Cardinals have fired Kliff Kingsbury after a 4-13 season. But Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also reported on Monday that if Sean McVay doesn’t leave the Rams this week, that Kingsbury’s next job could be for him in Los Angeles. Could Kliff Kingsbury be the replacement for Liam Coen?

Something to keep an eye on with the Cards firing Kliff Kingsbury: Heard some talk this weekend in coaching circles that IF Sean McVay stays with the Rams, Kliff may come back to LA (he was on staff at USC for a quick minute before the Cards hired him) joining the Rams staff. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 9, 2023

The Cardinals will now turn to a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator and gameplan as they look to find somebody who might be able to get the most out of Kyler Murray after they signed him to a $230 million contract last offseason.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 in four seasons as Arizona’s head coach, which is still longer than most. It seems a similar story to Kingsbury’s six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech in which he went 5-7, 6-7, 5-7 over his last three seasons and never won more than eight games. Kingsbury had a deserved reputation as never being able to finish a season strong, usually losing most games in November and December.

: Cardinals fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury following 4-13 seasonhttps://t.co/N6TKepHJQR pic.twitter.com/qgMpAGb9zT — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 9, 2023

It gets even worse, like in 2022, when Kingsbury also can’t win games in September and October. Will the 43-year-old Kingsbury even be attractive as an offensive coordinator next year? Or will he go back looking for a college head coaching position, if there is one out there? Kingsbury was hired as the USC offensive coordinator days before being hired by the Cardinals in 2019.

Kingsbury went 2-7 against the Rams, including in last year’s wild card game.

Arizona now turns to the head coaching circuit.