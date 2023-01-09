 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury, Rams rumored to be his next job potentially

If Sean McVay stays, he could tab Kingsbury as a Liam Coen replacement

By Kenneth Arthur
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

As the L.A. Rams await the final decision by Sean McVay, at least one NFC West team will get a new head coach this year as the Arizona Cardinals have fired Kliff Kingsbury after a 4-13 season. But Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also reported on Monday that if Sean McVay doesn’t leave the Rams this week, that Kingsbury’s next job could be for him in Los Angeles. Could Kliff Kingsbury be the replacement for Liam Coen?

The Cardinals will now turn to a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator and gameplan as they look to find somebody who might be able to get the most out of Kyler Murray after they signed him to a $230 million contract last offseason.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 in four seasons as Arizona’s head coach, which is still longer than most. It seems a similar story to Kingsbury’s six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech in which he went 5-7, 6-7, 5-7 over his last three seasons and never won more than eight games. Kingsbury had a deserved reputation as never being able to finish a season strong, usually losing most games in November and December.

It gets even worse, like in 2022, when Kingsbury also can’t win games in September and October. Will the 43-year-old Kingsbury even be attractive as an offensive coordinator next year? Or will he go back looking for a college head coaching position, if there is one out there? Kingsbury was hired as the USC offensive coordinator days before being hired by the Cardinals in 2019.

Kingsbury went 2-7 against the Rams, including in last year’s wild card game.

Arizona now turns to the head coaching circuit.

