 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos request to interview Raheem Morris for vacant head coaching job

Will the Rams want to block their request if McVay is leaving?

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams do not know if Sean McVay is returning to be their head coach next season, but now they do know that the Denver Broncos are interested in talking to defensive coordinator Raheem Morris about their own vacant head coaching position. According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos have requested to interview Raheem Morris for their head coaching position, potentially tabbing him as the right man to right the ship for Russell Wilson.

If the Rams have really liked the job done by Morris over these last two seasons as defensive coordinator, then they might choose to want to keep him if McVay does retire and step away from the team. If McVay does not retire, then it would only be sensible for L.A. to allow the Broncos to interview Morris. It would be a promotion for Morris and his first head coaching job since he was in charge of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years, then an interim head coach on the Atlanta Falcons for seven games prior to being hired by McVay in 2021.

As a minority candidate, the Rams would receive 2023 and 2024 third round compensatory picks if the Broncos hire Raheem Morris.

In This Stream

Sean McVay retirement rumors: Could head coach step away from Rams?

View all 10 stories

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...