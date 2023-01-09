Rams finish season at 5-12: Who raised his stock most in finale against Seahawks?

A long and trying 2022 regular season has come to an end for the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams fell in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks 19-16 at Lumen Field on a rainy afternoon. Los Angeles held a 13-6 lead, but questionable calls by the officiating allowed Seattle to prevail and keep their playoff hopes alive. The Rams defense played one of their best games of the season, led by Jalen Ramsey and a young safety. Which five Rams ended their season on high notes?

Here are five stock up and five stock down.

Stock Up

Jalen Ramsey, CB

After being bested by DK Metcalf in Week 13 this year, Jalen Ramsey left no doubt who still holds the most victories head-to-head. Ramsey intercepted Geno Smith twice when targeting Metcalf, one of which was the first pass of the game. Metcalf only caught three passes on eight targets for 40 yards.

Jalen Ramsey : 5 tackles, 3 passes defensed & 2 INT's pic.twitter.com/fIJgCqVYGe — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 9, 2023

Ramsey also made a goal line tackle on Kenneth Walker, forcing the Seahawks to kick a field goal. Ramsey had an up and down 2022 season, but he still has shown that his talent level at the cornerback position is one of the best in the league.

2. Cam Akers, RB

After Week 6 of this year, probably less than 1% of the NFL population thought Cam Akers would be rattling off three consecutive 100-yard games in a Rams uniform. The third-year pro ran for 104 yards on 21 carries and caught all three receptions (three targets) for 24 yards. Akers was the only reason the offense was able to move the ball to get within field goal range and score.

32 yards on the ground for Cam Akers



: #LARvsSEA on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/KpypRSpABD pic.twitter.com/3x05ubxxsT — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

3. Quentin Lake, S

Lake replaced Yeast who suffered a pulmonary contusion. The sixth-round safety in this past year’s draft proceeded to lead the team in tackles with eight. He also recorded his first NFL sack knocking Geno Smith out of bounds for -1 yards. Lake did drop an easy interception, but nonetheless the young safety was in the right place and more composure will help him make that play in the future...

4. Tutu Atwell, WR

Tutu Atwell scored the Rams only touchdown with an 11-yard reverse. He also caught two passes (three targets) for 27 yards. His dynamic ability was unlocked more as the season wore on but was capped by the lack of other talented pass catchers on the team. Heading into Year Three, Atwell should climb the depth chart and continue to be an offensive threat for Los Angeles.

5. Leonard Floyd, EDGE

Leonard Floyd finished the season way better than he started it. The edge rusher led the team in sacks with nine despite failing to tally any sacks through the first six weeks. In Week 18, Floyd showed that he had more versatility than originally thought. He was lining up on different sides of the field and successfully creating pressure throughout the game, finishing with three quarterback hits.

Stock Down

Troy Hill, CB

Troy Hill was the responsible party for Tyler Lockett’s touchdown grab. He was beaten straight down the middle of the field. There was some confusion as to whether Hill was expecting safety help over the top. However, it was not the only time that Hill was trailing his assignment in coverage. The corner got lucky with a few poor throws from Geno Smith that would have resulted in significant yards for SEA had it not been for the quarterback’s inaccuracy.

2. Baker Mayfield, QB

Mayfield did not end the season well at all, throwing for only 147 yards. In the past two weeks combined he was a complete non-factor. The quarterback was running for his life most of the game, but he still threw behind wide receivers and was late on whether to pull the trigger or not. He sealed the Rams fate with an underthrown interception in overtime to Quadre Diggs.

Van Jefferson is wide open and Baker Mayfield throws a beautiful Interception



Lions fans down bad right now#NFL #Lions #Rams #Seahawks #BakerMayfield pic.twitter.com/POdgQ4UqtA — OGs Sports Coverage (@amir7reza7) January 9, 2023

3. Robert Rochell, CB

Rochell makes this list for two simple reasons. 1) He was never able to see meaningful snaps at the cornerback position in his second season. 2) He had two opportunities on special teams to pin Seattle next to their own goal line, however he gaffed with both chances.

4. Van Jefferson, WR

Jefferson was the leading wide receiver for the Rams with three receptions and 61 yards, but I am disappointed that he did not make a play or two to step up in the moment. Late in the game, Baker Mayfield threw on the run, but it was behind the third-year pro. Jefferson had both hands on it but failed to bring it in to move the chains.

Jefferson has to catch the pass on 2nd down. Offense will be forced to punt. Will leave Seattle with about a minute.



Robert Rochell had a chance to stop the ball at the one, but missed it. That's his second miss today on punt coverage. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) January 9, 2023

5. Brycen Hopkins, TE

After making noise in the last few games, Brycen Hopkins was held without a catch in the finale. I pegged Hopkins as a candidate for an early extension this upcoming offseason, but it is up to Rams brass to determine if he has done enough to impress them in a limited time.