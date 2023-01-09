Random Ramsdom: Rams may already know Sean McVay’s decision

Report: Rams believe Sean McVay has already made decision about his future (yardbarker)

“FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported in the NFL on FOX pregame show Sunday that many with the Rams believe McVay won’t return to the team.

“Sean McVay, there’s a question mark whether he comes back. I don’t think he’s going to take a long time to make his decision. People inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised if he came back than if he left,” Glazer reported.

McVay is 36 and is completing his sixth season as the head coach of the Rams. The team has been a big disappointment this season, as they’ve gone 5-11, a season after winning the Super Bowl.

There were rumors all last year that McVay was thinking of walking away. Those rumors and reports could come true this offseason.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take time away following season to evaluate future (nfl.com)

“Head coach Sean McVay plans to take some time away following the conclusion of the year to evaluate his future, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Rapoport added that McVay allowed himself a similar period of reflection last year and will likely do so going forward each season provided he returns. Still, the prospect of the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach in NFL history mulling his future has to be the source of some angst for a Rams fanbase that witnessed 10 straight losing seasons before McVay arrived.

The 36-year-old has a 60-37 overall record and two Super Bowl appearances on his resume, but he also has gone 5-11 this season, his most trying campaign yet.

“I think that acknowledgement helps me work through it,” McVay said Friday about his openness that this season has been challenging, via The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “It doesn’t mean that it changes the passion and the love that you have for it. But to sit up here and say that this hasn’t been challenging because so much of it is predicated on — like, even the comment that I made the other day when the question was asked – we’re charged with trying to be able to win football games.

“That doesn’t mean that I feel like a failure, it means that we haven’t lived up to the expectations. There’s a lot of reasons for that. But it doesn’t change your passion, your competitiveness.”

McVay’s near-obsession with coaching — his passion to compete — is part of the reason he earned the Rams head coaching job as a 30-year-old in 2017. It also offers an explanation for the potential burnout that might cause a figure as successful as McVay to need time for reflection every summer.”

Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL playoffs after Seahawks clip Rams in epic OT game (detroitfreepress)

“The Lions were eliminated about 50 minutes before the start of their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, on a 32-yard field goal in overtime.

The Seahawks rallied to tie the game with 2:19 left in regulation on a 16-play, 82-yard drive that was kept alive by a questionable running into the kicker penalty.

Seattle (9-8) had a chance to win at the end of regulation after forcing a Rams punt, but Jason Myers missed a 46-yard field goal off the right upright as time expired. Lions fans in attendance at Lambeau Field cheered the miss loudly.”

Rams Suffer Heartbreaking Loss to Seahawks in Season Finale (ramsdigest)

“Heading into their season final at Lumen field against the division rival Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams had little more to play for than being a playoff spoiler.

And while they gave it their best shot, the Rams would ultimately, for the 12th time this season, coming up just short in a 19-16 overtime loss.

But it was not due to a lack of effort.

The Rams used a gutsy defensive performance, coupled with an effective ground game on offense to push Seattle to the limit.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, despite that defensive effort, and yet another 100-yard performance from Cam Akers, it just wasn’t enough.

With the regular season now over, the Rams will move into a critical offseason amid questions surrounding the futures of head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and others.

But there is still plenty of talent on the roster when healthy.

And as general manager Les Snead has shown, things in Los Angeles can turn around quickly.”

REDEMPTION

Jason Meyers couldn’t win the game in regulation, but the Seahawks kicker delivered in overtime with the game-winning, 32-yard field goal to keep his team alive in the playoff hunt. If the Lions beat the Packers, then Pete Carroll and Geno Smith are going to the postseason.”