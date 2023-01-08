Rams 2023 schedule: We now know who L.A. will play next season

The Los Angeles Rams finished their season at 5-12 and in third place in the NFC West, so now we know who they will be playing in 2023, as well as where. What we don’t know yet is when they will be playing each team and who will be on the Rams when it happens, whether that’s players or coaches.

Here is the Rams third place schedule:

Home

Away

At SoFi Stadium, the Rams will be welcoming in the 14-3 Eagles and 8-8-1 Commanders out of the NFC East. They will also face two of the 7-10 teams out of the NFC South, as well as the 7-10 Browns with Deshaun Watson and the 9-8 Steelers that won seven of their last nine games.

On the road, the Rams will go to Dallas to face the 12-5 Cowboys coming off of their best regular season in a little while, as well as the 9-7-1 Giants that are headed to the playoffs. Los Angeles will also go to Lambeau, as the Packers finished in third at 8-9 after losing the finale to the Lions to miss the playoffs. The Rams will face the 10-7 Ravens, the 4-12-1 Colts, and they will have a Super Bowl rematch against the 12-4 Bengals.

Including two games against the 49ers and Seahawks, the Rams have nine games in 2023 against teams that are going to this year’s playoffs.