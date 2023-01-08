Rams-Seahawks instant reaction: Sean McVay replies to retirement question after loss

If Sean McVay is going to retire, do the Los Angeles Rams one more favor: Don’t wait too long.

After the Rams’ 19-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime on Sunday, dropping L.A. to 5-12 at the end the worst season ever for a defending Super Bowl champion, McVay was immediately asked if he will still be coaching the team next season. He immediately deflected and said “Nothing has changed since how we left on Friday” which implies that he’s not ready to make an announcement in either direction.

McVay could have said, “I’m coaching the Rams next season.” He didn’t.

A report by ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio after the game stated that there’s a sense around the league that McVay will retire because he doesn’t want to be at the start of another Rams rebuild. No matter the actual reason for it, every arrow pointing since Friday has pointed in the direction of this being Sean McVay’s last game as a head coach for the Los Angeles Rams.

At least for now.

We should know more by Monday, but for now, we’re focused on how the Rams ended the season at 5-12, whether or not the Rams can be back to contending in 2023, and who might be coaching them when they return for football again. Also, is Baker Mayfield a starter or a backup in this league? All that and more on this week’s instant reaction podcast with Kenneth and JB. Subscribe on your podcast apps to Turf Show Times: The Podcast and we’ll be back again after McVay’s announcement this week on his future.

