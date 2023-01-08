Just after the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 overtime defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Sean McVay announced that Russ Yeast was taken to a nearby Seattle hospital because of a pulmonary contusion. Russ Yeast was making his first NFL start at safety for the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Week 18: Tutu Atwell (Rams) started at wide receiver in a 19-16 OT loss at the Seahawks and had 2 catches on 3 targets for 27 yards (long=21) and 1 carry for an 11-yard TD.



Russ Yeast (Rams) got his first career start at safety and had 3 solo tackles and 1 tackle for loss. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) January 9, 2023

A pulmonary contusion is an injury to the lung parenchyma and typically results from a blunt chest trauma. Blood and other fluids fill the lung area and make breathing difficult. When breathing, the body’s gas exchange becomes labor-some making it difficult to regulate proper oxygen levels.

Rams HC Sean McVay said S Russ Yeast had a pulmonary contusion and is in stable condition. McVay said Yeast is at the hospital. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) January 9, 2023

Yeast is in stable condition and is undergoing further exams and care. He will stay in the hospital overnight. Some of his teammates have already started to leave Lumen Field to visit him.

Russ Yeast went to the hospital for a pulmonary contusion and is in stable condition, per Sean McVay. Jalen Ramsey and other DBs are at the hospital with Yeast. Rams PR say he’s going to be OK — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) January 9, 2023

The 23 year old rookie was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Kansas State and had played in 15 games. He finished the year with 17 tackles (four solo) and was credited with allowing five receptions on six targets for 73 yards.