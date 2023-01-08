 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russ Yeast taken to Seattle hospital following Rams game against Seahawks

The rookie safety is in stable condition

By Steven Ridings
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just after the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 overtime defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Sean McVay announced that Russ Yeast was taken to a nearby Seattle hospital because of a pulmonary contusion. Russ Yeast was making his first NFL start at safety for the Los Angeles Rams.

A pulmonary contusion is an injury to the lung parenchyma and typically results from a blunt chest trauma. Blood and other fluids fill the lung area and make breathing difficult. When breathing, the body’s gas exchange becomes labor-some making it difficult to regulate proper oxygen levels.

Yeast is in stable condition and is undergoing further exams and care. He will stay in the hospital overnight. Some of his teammates have already started to leave Lumen Field to visit him.

The 23 year old rookie was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Kansas State and had played in 15 games. He finished the year with 17 tackles (four solo) and was credited with allowing five receptions on six targets for 73 yards.

