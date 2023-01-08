Rams vs. Seahawks 4th Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams are leading the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 16-13 after the third quarter.

The Rams opened the second half with the ball on offense, but they were forced to punt after Baker Mayfield took a sack on third down.

Seattle’s offense capitalized on the opportunity. The Seahawks scored a touchdown after an impressive Geno Smith pass to Tyler Lockett and tied the game up 13-13.

With about nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, Mayfield and the offense took the field. They drove into Seattle territory and kicked another field goal to take the lead 16-13.

Seattle was seemingly putting together a drive, but Geno Smith threw his second interception of the day (another to Jalen Ramsey).

The Rams will face a third and long to start the fourth quarter, but LA still very much has a chance to win this game.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!