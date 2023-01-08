Rams vs. Seahawks 3rd Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams are leading the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 13-6 after the second quarter.

Early on in quarter two, Cam Akers busted up the sideline for a long gain, and basically gave the Rams another chance to score. LA would settle for their second field goal and tied the game 6-6.

The Rams defense forced a Seahawks punt to give their offense the ball again. Los Angeles did not take advantage of this opportunity, and punted the ball back to Seattle.

LA almost forced another interception from Geno Smith, but the cornerback dropped the ball (he almost fumbled it back to Seattle) and the Rams had the ball on offense again after a punt.

The Rams put together a solid drive to get into field goal range with two minutes left in the first half. Tutu Atwell capped off the drive with a rushing score, and after Matt Gay’s extra point, the Rams took a 13-6 lead.

The Rams are leading at the half. McVay was once 45-0 when leading at the half.

