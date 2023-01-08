Sean McVay retirement rumors: Could head coach step away from Rams?

Sean McVay contemplated retirement and a career in broadcasting after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, but ultimately he returned to the team and led them through the most adversity he’s faced in his relatively young career. The challenges of this past season - and the first losing record the Rams have posted since McVay was hired in 2017 - have led to the coach questioning his future for the second offseason in a row.

How would the absence of McVay affect the futures of players such as Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford? Would Donald consider retirement of his own instead of going through a rebuild with a new head coach? Matthew Stafford has worked through his own individual challenges with injuries, but he announced on his wife’s podcast that he plans to return to football next year.

Where would the Rams turn if they have to replace one of the greatest head coaches in franchise history? There are potential options like Raheem Morris and Thomas Brown. Reports indicate that Sean Payton is intent on coaching in Los Angeles and would prefer a lead role with the Rams or Chargers over other options.

Even if McVay returns to the team, we will likely be going through this exercise each year until he inevitably takes a break from football as a coach and starts a career in broadcasting.