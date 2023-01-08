Well, we have reached the end of the Rams 2022-2023 campaign, as L.A. headed out to Seattle to face the Seahawks in the final game of the season. The only thing left to play for was to knock the Seahawks out of playoff contention, which would help out Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions by giving them a chance to win and make the postseason on Sunday Night Football.

Today, the Rams dropped their twelfth game of the year, finishing the season with a record of 5-12.

Final score: Seahawks 19. Rams 16

The Rams would start out on defense and get out to a blazing start, as Jalen Ramsey intercepted Geno Smith on the first play of the game to give the Rams an instant redone opportunity. However, they would be forced to settle for a field goal, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead in Seattle.

Seattle would then respond with a solid drive of their own, driving deep inside Rams territory before having to kick a field goal of their own, making the score 3-3 with 7:09 left in the first quarter.

Following a three-and-out on the ensuing possession for the Rams, the Seahawks would parlay a nice punt return into another field goal, giving Seattle a 6-3 lead with :15 left in the opening frame.

Los Angeles would respond with a nice drive of their own, as Cam Akers would break loose to take the Rams into Seattle territory. However, they would have to kick another field goal, knotting the game back up 6-6 early in the second quarter.

Both teams would exchange a few punts before LA would get a nice drive going at the end of the half, all before Tutu Atwell would score a rushing touchdown to give the Rams a 13-6 lead with :39 remaining in the half. LA would take that lead into the halftime break.

The Rams would get the ball first after the break and, following a single first down, would be forced to punt to give the Seahawks the ball for the first time in the second half. Seattle would make the most of the opportunity, as Geno Smith connected on a deep pass to Tyler Lockett for a touchdown to tie the game at 13-13 with 9:09 remaining in the third quarter.

L.A. would put together a solid possession in response before stalling out and settling for another Matt Gay field goal, giving the Rams a 16-13 lead with 4:13 left in the third.

Then, the Rams would get their second turnover of the game, as Jalen Ramsey would snag his second interception of the ballgame.

However, they couldn’t do anything with the takeaway, as the Rams were forced to punt just a few plays later. Both squads would then exchange in a few more punts each, as both defenses began to really settle in.

The Rams would then commit a running into the kicker penalty on fourth and three, a flag that was extremely questionable and gave the Seahawks another chance to cut into the Rams 3-point lead.

Seattle would turn that second chance into a nice drive into Rams territory, methodically marching down the field before the Rams defense would come up with a massive goal line stand to force the Seahawks to settle for a field goal. The score would become 16-16 with just 2:19 left in the ballgame.

With a chance to go down the field and knock the Seahawks out of playoff contention the Rams would get the ball back, as Baker Mayfield would have a shot to lead a game-winning drive. But, the Rams would simply go three-and-out, giving Seattle the ball back with just :56 seconds left and no timeouts to try and go down and win the game.

Seattle would get a massive horrible call, as Jalen Ramsey was called for a personal foul which would set up a potential game-winning field goal for the Seahawks. However, Myers would miss the attempt, sending the game into overtime.

The Rams would start the extra frame on defense, forcing a quick three-and-out and give their offense a shot to go down and win the game with either a touchdown or a field goal.

Baker would take a deep shot down the field and under-throw Van Jefferson into the arms of a Seahawks defender, giving Seattle the ball back with a shot to end the game.

Seattle would make the most of the opportunity, driving down the field to kick a game-winning field goal and give themselves a shot at the postseason. Jason Myers would connect on a chip shot, giving Seattle the victory.