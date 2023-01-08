Rams vs. Seahawks 2nd Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams are trailing the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 6-3 after the first quarter.

Seattle received the opening kickoff and on his first throw of the game, Geno Smith threw an interception to Jalen Ramsey, giving the Rams their first chance to score. The Rams were held to a field goal, but they still took a 3-0 lead.

Seattle responded with an effective drive that allowed them to enter Rams territory and chew some clock. With about 7 minutes left in quarter one, Seattle kicked a field goal to tie the game 3-3.

On their second offensive drive, Baker Mayfield would be sacked twice, forcing the Rams to punt the ball back to Seattle.

The Seahawks second offense drive gave them another chance to score and they would do just that. They tacked on another field goal and took a 6-3 lead.

The Rams have the ball as the first quarter comes to a close and we go to quarter two.

