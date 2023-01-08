 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 18 regular season finale: The ‘preseason’ week of the regular season

Talk about the last games leading into L.A.’s own finale

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: JAN 01 Rams at Chargers Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Get ready to say “Who?” “What?” and “Why?” a lot on Sunday, as few teams in the NFL have anything to play for and a lot of preseason type players will be getting in one last chance to prove something before the offseason and playoffs.

Saturday night’s AFC South showdown between the Titans and Jaguars featured a full game from Josh Dobbs at quarterback, as Jacksonville won the division and is headed to the playoffs for a maximum of two games.

We should see many starting quarterbacks either on the bench resting or getting there eventually, like Tom Brady against the Falcons. The Ravens are starting Anthony Brown at quarterback against the Bengals with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both ruled out. The Bears are protecting Justin Fields and starting Nathan Peterman against the Vikings. The Giants are starting Davis Webb, the Cardinals are starting David Blough, the Commanders are starting Sam Howell, the Colts are starting Sam Ehlinger, and because they have no other choice, the Dolphins are fighting for their playoff lives with Skyler Thompson.

Buckle up. If you dare. And talk about Week 18 right here.

