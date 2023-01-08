Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, Week 18: Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams (5-11) (+4.5) travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) (-4.5) at 1:25pm PT for LA’s final game of the year. DraftKings Sportsbook has the point total listed at 41.5.

There are plenty or reasons to watch this game. This could be Baker Mayfield’s last game in a Rams uniform and there are ample rumors going around that it could be Sean McVay’s last game coaching for the foreseeable future. Seattle is fighting to make the postseason, so this game will have an impact on the NFC playoff race.

Los Angeles has seemingly tried to be competitive all season. It will be interesting to see if LA shows up to play with all of the various rumors swirling around and with the team having little to play for. Seattle wants to keep their season alive and have outperformed most preseason expectations.

