Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay’s future with the Rams is in question

Sean McVay’s future as Rams’ head coach is ‘in limbo’ (RamsWire)

“Sean McVay was asked on Friday about the ongoing speculation about TV networks pursuing him to be an analyst, and he once again made it clear that it’s something he’s interested in. But “right now,” he wants to be with the Rams. The timing wasn’t right last year, but could 2023 be the year he leaves coaching for the broadcast booth?

Adam Schefter reported on Saturday night that McVay’s future as the Rams’ head coach is in limbo and that he’ll take some time after the season ends Sunday to think about the next step for him.”

Should Sean McVay stay or go: Reasons for Rams head coach to return or retire in 2023 (CBSSports)

“However, the 2022 season has been a slog for McVay and the Rams as their 5-11 record gives them the distinction of the most losses in a season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history, surpassing the 1999 Denver Broncos 6-10 record the year after Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway retired. This season also marks the first with a losing record on McVay’s watch. Much of the struggles this season can be explained by injuries as quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and much of the offensive line have missed an inordinate amount of games due to various maladies. Thanks to the injury woes, the 2022 Rams became only the third defending Super Bowl champion ever to start four different quarterbacks, joining the 1986 Chicago Bears and the 1987 New York Giants. Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, and Baker Mayfield have all started at quarterback for Los Angeles this season.”

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks (TheRams.com)

“The Rams (5-11) close out the 2022 season taking on the Seahawks (8-8) in Seattle, with kickoff from Lumen Field schedule for 1:25 p.m. pacific time Sunday on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here are 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams:”

Rams DB Jalen Ramsey Shares Personal Connection to Damar Hamlin Situation (SportsIllustrated)

“The Hamlin incident is a bit personal for Ramsey: the Rams defender was best friends with Wayne Jones III, a Tennessee State freshman who collapsed during a team workout in 2013. The tragedy offered Ramsey a new outlook on his football career.

“My childhood best friend, he died on the football field back at Tennessee State, Wayne Jones, back in 2013,” Ramsey explained. “So since then, I’ve always kind of had the perspective of it could happen and every time I go out there and practice, game, whatever, I’m at peace with taking that risk with my life. That was kind of the only thing that I remember at that time in 2013, the only thing that really gave me a sense of peace about that was he died doing what he loved to do.”

Rams 360: WR Tutu Atwell Mic’d Up, Rams Rides with WR Van Jefferson & best moments from 2022 season (TheRams.com)

“On this week’s episode of Rams 360, relive the best moments from the Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 season, listen in on wide receiver Tutu Atwell mic’d up against the Chargers in Week 17, watch as wide receiver Van Jefferson shows off his custom wrapped Mercedes & more!”