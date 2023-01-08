Rams vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Amid speculation that Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay could bolt the bright lights of SoFi stadium for those in a television studio, L.A. closes out the 2022-23 season by traveling north to face off with the Seattle Seahawks.

While the ‘Hawks have plenty to play for, a win locks up a playoff berth, the Rams are limited to a spoiler’s role. A Los Angeles win would eliminate Seattle and give the final NFC playoff berth to either the Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers. The late Sunday Lion/Packer matchup could be interesting to Rams fans because former L.A. stars Jared Goff and Michael Brockers have been a big part of the Lions rebuild.

In the Rams/Seahawks first meeting, back in Week 13, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith led his team down the field in the final three minutes for the winning score. Smith used his arm, throwing 10 passes during the final drive that concluded with an eight yard touchdown toss to D.K. Metcalfe with 36 seconds left in the game.

The renaissance of QB Smith is a great story. After eight non-descript NFL seasons, the last six as a seldom used backup, he’s risen from the ashes this year and thrown for 4069 yards at a 70.1 percent completion rate and tallied 29 touchdowns via the air. Smith has added 315 yards on the ground.

Metcalfe and Tyler Lockett give the Seahawks a dual threat as weapons for Smith. Metcalfe has 87 grabs for 1008 yards and six touchdowns, while Lockett has corralled 80 passes for 979 yards and eight touchdowns. Former 20th overall draft pick Noah Fant and Will Dissly share the tight end snaps and have combined for 80 catches, 815 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Starting tailback Rashaad Penny went down in Week 5 with a broken leg after netting 346 yards at 6.1 per carry. Penny was replaced by rookie Kenneth Walker, Seattle’s second round pick (#41 overall) in the 2022 draft. Walker has responded with 946 yards, 4.7 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns, with another 155 yards on 26 catches through the air.

For the Rams, safety Nick Scott has been ruled out with injury and Greg Gaines will play. For Seattle, no player has been ruled out, but guards Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis, safety Ryan Neal, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, and running back Travis Homer all missed Friday’s practice.

Final Rams/Seahawks injury report pic.twitter.com/nZBbVZkfka — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 6, 2023

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday January 8, 2023

Kickoff: 1:25 pm PST

Location: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Watch it live: Regionally on Fox and nationally on DirecTV Sunday Ticket.

Live stream: Sling TV, L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, DirecTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV), and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM and affiliates, KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning), 93.1 Jack FM, and Tu Liga 1330 AM and affiliates, KTMZ 1220 AM (Pomona), KWAC 1490 AM (Bakersfield), KGST 1600 AM (Fresno), KCAL 1410 AM (Riverside), and KXLM 102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM (both in Oxnard/Ventura).

Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: LA Rams +5.5 -105

Over/under total: 41.5 -110

Money line: LA Rams +200 / SEA Seahawks -240