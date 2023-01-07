Random Ramsdom: McVay’s “focus” is on coaching the Rams this week, not TV jobs

Coach Sean McVay says ‘focus’ is on LA Rams, not TV suitors (apnews)

“THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — While Sean McVay remains interested in the broadcast booth, the coach says his mind is still on the sideline with his Los Angeles Rams for now.

McVay claimed Friday that his focus for 2023 is on fixing the Rams (5-11), who wrap up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion when they visit Seattle on Sunday.

The youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl also didn’t definitively state his plans beyond the weekend.

“It’s flattering,” McVay said when asked about the latest in the annual end-of-season rumors of broadcasters’ interest in him as an analyst.

“These are always going to be things that you anticipate and expect that are going to come up, because I haven’t run away from the fact that down the line or whenever that is, (broadcasting) is something that I’ve been interested in,” he added. “But I want to be here right now, focus on that, and that’s where I’m at.”

McVay’s future has become an annual topic of speculation because of his acknowledgement of late-season burnout and his open interest in an easier life away from the coaching grind. McVay, who turns 37 on Jan. 24, got married last year and has said he would consider leaving coaching to raise a family.”

Here is the transcript of the two questions and the answers from Sean McVay for clarity pic.twitter.com/4obVl0ASe0 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 6, 2023

Tyler Lockett, Ryan Neal Among 5 Seahawks Questionable to Play vs. Rams (fannation)

“He looked good,” Carroll said of Lockett. “Had a good day of work, as did DK (Metcalf).”

Away from Lockett, Seattle listed starting left guard and rotational reserve Phil Haynes as questionable with ankle injuries. Lewis didn’t miss any snaps last week, but emerged on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant, while Haynes exited Sunday’s win with a high ankle sprain and has been held out of practice all week.

Per Carroll, Lewis turned his ankle in practice, but the third-year veteran believes he will be able to make a quick recovery and start on Sunday. As for Haynes, he’s a game time decision due to the nature of his injury, which can take multiple weeks to recover from depending on severity.

“Anybody that has a high ankle sprain, you don’t know the degree of it until you really start to push it,” Carroll commented. “So we’ve really taken it easy on him... We’ll see what happens and keep our fingers crossed.”

While Haynes may have a chance to pull off a surprisingly speedy recovery and not miss the season finale, running back Travis Homer received a doubtful designation with a high ankle sprain of his own . Based on Carroll’s remarks, he’s set to miss his second straight game due to the injury, admitting it’s a higher degree sprain than the one Haynes suffered last week.

In a positive development along the offensive line, the Seahawks will welcome back rookie right tackle Abraham Lucas, who missed last week’s game with a patellar tendon injury in his knee. Benefiting immensely from a week off, Carroll indicated he had a great week of practice and he didn’t receive an injury designation after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.”

Let's get it done on Sunday ‼️ pic.twitter.com/E8QQ70FdX3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 6, 2023

Will Former Rams WR Torry Holt Finally Earn Gold Jacket? (fannation)

“From his rookie season Holt was one of the best receivers in the NFL and an instrumental piece of the Greatest Show on Turf Rams. He was a member of the Rams’ first Super Bowl win as a rookie, recording seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Titans.

Holt was far from a one-hit wonder, however, as he would go on to record six straight seasons of at least 1,300 receiving yards from 2000-2005, a feat that has only been matched by Julio Jones.

His dominance earned him seven Pro Bowl nods as well as an All-Pro selection in 2003 after recording 1,696 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 117 receptions. He was also named to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team.

Once Holt hung up his cleats and called it a career, he did so with a career 13,382 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns on 920 receptions. Now, he awaits enshrinement in Canton alongside Rams’ teammates Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Orlando Pace.”

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup (usatoday)

“Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) still have a chance to make the postseason, but they’ll first need to take care of business against Baker Mayfield’s Los Angeles Rams (5-11).

It’s been a season to forget for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, but they could find some solace in playing spoiler for their NFC West rivals. Can Los Angeles pull off a road upset, or will the Seahawks make it one step closer to the postseason? The game is expected to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field.

Here’s a look at the betting details and USA TODAY’s NFL staff picks for the Rams vs. Seahawks Week 18 game:

Rams at Seahawks odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Seahawks (-6)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-250); Rams (+210)

Over/under: 41

More odds, injury info for Rams vs. Seahawks

Follow every game: Latest NFL Scores and Schedules”

Changes to AFC playoffs approved by NFL owners: What you need to know (nfl.com)

“NFL owners voted Friday to approve changes to the AFC playoff structure for the 2022 season, including the possibility for the conference championship game to be played at a neutral site. The two-part resolution, which also allows for a coin flip to determine home-field advantage in a possible Bengals-Ravens postseason matchup, was put forward after the NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game that had previously been postponed following Damar Hamlin’s frightening incident from Monday night. As a result of the cancellation, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played only 16 games, instead of the full 17, creating potential inequities that the changes aim to address.”

Bengals’ Zac Taylor not a fan of NFL’s coin toss solution: ‘We just want the rules to be followed’ (foxnews)

“Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called out the NFL Friday for seemingly ignoring its own rules in deciding to pick the location of a potential wild-card game against the Baltimore Ravens with a coin toss.

Taylor spoke to reporters Friday ahead of the NFL’s approved resolution that gives the league the authority to determine the site of a possible matchup between the Bengals and Ravens using the 50/50 odds of a coin toss despite the Bengals earning home-field advantage with first place in the AFC North.

“As far as I’m concerned, we just want the rules to be followed,” Taylor said, via The Cincinnati Enquirer. “When a game is canceled, you just turn to winning percentage to clarify everything, so we don’t have to make up rules.

“There’s several instances this season when a club is fined or people in our building are fined, and we’re being told, ‘Follow the rules. It’s black and white. It’s in the rule book.’ So now when we point out the rules and you’re told, ‘We’re going to change that,” I don’t want to hear about fair and equitable when that’s the case.”

Rams vs. Seahawks: A chance to spoil Seattle’s postseason plans | Week 18 Game Trailer (therams.com)

“Bobby Wagner returns to Lumen Field in Week 18, but this time as a visitor with a different goal in mind: beat the Seattle Seahawks. Tune in to FOX at 1:25 p.m. PT this Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams look to end their season strong and spoil Seattle’s postseason plans.”