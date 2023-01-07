Rams spoiling Seahawks’ playoff hopes starts with stopping the run

The greatest strength of the Los Angeles Rams over the course of the 2022 season was run defense - but last week Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers gashed them in a way we haven’t seen.

The test doesn’t get any easier this week with the Rams traveling to take on the Seattle Seahawks and dynamic rookie Kenneth Walker, who is just 64 yards away from topping the 1,000 mark. Fortunately for LA, Greg Gaines is expected to return after a shoulder injury limited his availability against the Chargers. Beating Seattle all starts with slowing down the run and putting the weight of the game on QB Geno Smith.

By winning this game the Rams can spoil the Seahawks’ playoff hopes, and they’d setup a win-or-go-home showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. Can Sean McVay and the Rams do their former quarterback, Jared Goff, a solid and create a win-and-in opportunity for the Lions?

The conclusion of the 2022 season won’t bring much closure to Los Angeles - instead the final game represents the start of speculation for 2023 and how the Rams return to contention next year. Can the Rams make the climb from an injury-riddled five or six win team back to the Super Bowl, or will we remember 2021 as the peak moment for this era of LA football? Time will tell.

Blaine Grisak & JB Scott are back with another episode of Last Minute Thoughts, where we break down news, injuries, matchups, and everything you need to know 24 hours in advance of the Rams taking on the Seahawks.