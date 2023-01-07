Sean McVay and the Rams owe Jared Goff a win over Seattle on Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams can make life a lot easier for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions by beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams may even owe it to him. After trading away the former #1 overall pick, LA went on to win the Super Bowl, but Goff was a reason the trade was pulled off. In speaking with Collin Cowheard, Les Snead explained how Goff helped the Rams land Matthew Stafford. Without Goff that trade may have never happened.

Goff had, and may still have, trade value. An argument can be made that the young quarterback, with plenty of credit to McVay, helped stabilize LA’s own quarterback position. Something he might be doing again in the Motor City.

Before Goff was seemingly the Rams quarterback of the future, there was Kurt Warner and after Warner, Marc Bulger. In 2010, the keys to the franchise were given to Sam Bradford (also a #1 overall pick), but unfortunately he never panned out, and the Rams really didn’t have much success as a team during that stretch of time. The Rams would go 8-8 in 2004 and 2006, but would not have a winning season until 2017. In 2016 the Rams drafted Goff, and the next year the Rams brought in Sean McVay. The rest is history.

Jared did get paid for his time as a Ram, but eventually he was all but thrown away by the team that drafted him. He responded by handling the news like a pro. Jared, at least publicly, has seemingly never trashed the organization that drafted him and then sent him packing. He reportedly even reached out to McVay after the Rams Super Bowl victory.

Remember when Jared Goff and his Detroit Lions upset the Arizona Cardinals last season? It helped Los Angeles stay exactly where they wanted to be in the NFC West race. This Sunday, the Rams have a chance to beat the Seahawks, and return the favor to Goff and the Lions.

If the Rams beat Seattle, then the Lions could make the postseason by beating the Green Bay Packers Sunday night. If LA loses, Detroit can still make the postseason, but it becomes more complicated.

The Rams owe Goff a chance to move on from the regular season with the Lions, the team they traded him away too. Goff did a lot for the Rams including helping them have their first winning season in over a decade, and he deserves credit for helping McVay get that offense going in the early years. He did plenty for LA on the field, and he also donated his time and resources off the field. He’s easy to root for, and Rams fans should consider pulling for the Lions and Jared Goff this Sunday, and maybe beyond.

It’s not a question that the Rams trade of Goff to the Lions was worth it. The Matthew Stafford led Rams won the biggest game of the their lives. The question has been, and we still don’t know yet, will the Lions capitalize on the trade? If Goff and the Lions win Sunday that would seem like a step in the right direction for their organization, and perhaps the big trade between the two franchises would be considered a win-win.

If LA beats Seattle then they can go into the offseason knowing they did their part to help Detroit while eliminating a division rival in Seattle. If the Lions fall flat or their quarterback costs them the game, that is on them.

Jared reportedly was asked if he reached out to any of his former teammates in LA about helping out Detroit with a win against Seattle this Sunday, “No. That’d be nice. Yeah, we’ll see.” was Goff’s reported response.

One thing is for sure. The Rams Super Bowl trophy will be collecting dust this year. Whereas the Lions still have a chance to hoist the Lombardi in 2023, and the Rams can help them have that opportunity. For all that he did for LA, Sean McVay and the Rams owe Goff a favor and should help their old friend by beating Seattle, giving him (and the Lions) their best chance at making the postseason. We’ll see what happens on Sunday.