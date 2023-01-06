Week 18 picks: Can Rams and Lions be victorious, solidifying trade as a win-win?

The Los Angeles Rams wrap up the season in the Emerald City against the rival Seattle Seahawks. L.A. can go a long way in ruining the Seahawks’ chances of reaching the postseason with a victory at Lumen Field.

Seattle defeated the then John Wolford-led Rams in their first meeting 27-23 at SoFi Stadium. This time around, L.A. should be in better hands with Baker Mayfield leading the charge against the 6-point favored Seahawks.

The over/under currently sits at 41.5-points which is feasible, especially if the Rams play inspired football like they did in their first meeting in an effort to get Bobby Wagner a win against his former team. Rams fans (and possibly most NFL fans) will be rooting for L.A. to win, making the Sunday night game a win and in scenario.

The Detroit Lions enter the final week of the regular season with the possibility of reaching the postseason for the first time in seven years, as long as they beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and get a Rams victory against the Seahawks, as previously mentioned.

The Packers are currently 5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This is expected to be a high scoring game, with an over/under of 49-points and two offenses clicking at the right time. Jared Goff is having one of the best statistical seasons of his career, helping the Lions score 27.1 points per game. The Packers have found their stride as of late, averaging 30.4 points per game over their last five games.

It should be an exciting close to the season, with the NFC North taking center stage. Hopefully the Rams and Lions can take care of business, further making the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade that much more of a win for both teams.

