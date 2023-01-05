Rams will have tough time choosing which 2023 free agents to retain

The 2022 season for the Los Angeles Rams will come to a close when the game clock winds down this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. Sean McVay’s Rams team will finish with double digit losses for the first time in the young coach’s career - within 365 days of the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The conclusion of the season will not big closure for fans in Los Angeles - instead it’s the start of offseason speculation. The Rams will need to make changes if they want to be back in the contention conversation in 2023, but it’s absolutely possible with a clean bill of health and tweaks in certain spots on the roster.

The first, and perhaps the most significant, challenge the Rams will face this offseason is choosing between their unrestricted free agents with little salary cap to spare.

Matt Gay has proven over the last few seasons that he deserves to be mentioned among the best kickers in the NFL. Can the Rams afford to pay a kicker $5-6M annually when Troy Hill or Nick Scott could realistically be expected to have a similar valuation?

A’Shawn Robinson has established himself as a premier run defender along the interior defensive line, and as a former second round pick he will have plenty of suitors on the open market. Perhaps Greg Gaines can be kept in Los Angeles at a lessor price but similar production - and he offers a bit more juice as a pass rusher.

Rams 2023 unrestricted free agents:

Baker Mayfield, QB

A’Shawn Robinson, DT

Greg Gaines, DT

Troy Hill, CB

Matt Gay, K

David Edwards, OG/OT

Nick Scott, DB

Taylor Rapp, DB

Ty Nsekhe, OT

Oday Aboushi, OG

Brandon Powell, WR/KR

Riley Dixon, P

Matt Skura, OG/OC

Malcolm Brown, RB

David Long, CB

Matt Orzech, LS

Travin Howard, MLB

Kenneth Arthur & JB Scott discuss the tough decisions that are looming for LA at season’s end, and the duo preview the Rams’ final matchup of 2022 against the Seahawks.