Random Ramsdom: Bobby Wagner gets a second crack at revenge

Rams’ Bobby Wagner on Seattle return: Facing team that ‘gave up’ on me (ESPN)

“As Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner prepares to return to Seattle to play his former team, he admitted Wednesday there would be “a lot of emotions” facing the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday.

One of the reasons, he said, is that playing the Seahawks is “playing the organization that you felt gave up on you.”

Wagner felt disrespected by the way the Seahawks handled his release in March, expressing his indignation both on Twitter and privately to the team. He remained upset even after Seattle coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider took public blame for their roles in the matter, saying a few weeks later that Wagner deserved better given everything he’d meant to the Seahawks during his decade in Seattle.”

Torry Holt named Hall of Fame finalist for 4th straight year (RamsWire)

“Torry Holt is one of the best wide receivers in NFL history and he’ll once again have a chance to be recognized as such. For the fourth year in a row, Holt has been voted a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s one of the 15 modern-era players who were selected as finalists for the Class of 2023.

Holt played 10 seasons with the Rams, catching 869 passes for 12,660 yards and 74 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl seven times and was a first-team All-Pro once in 2003. Holt was the model of consistency, too.”

Sean McVay, Rams players offer support to Bills safety Damar Hamlin and family (TheRams.com)

“Rams head Sean McVay said he was having a phone conversation while watching Monday Night Football between the Bills and the Bengals on delay, when he heard a reaction of “pure shock” in the background of the call from the wife of the person he was talking to.

When McVay finally got caught up on the broadcast, he watched as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after getting back up after making a routine tackle, and knew it was different than anything he’d seen before based on the players’ reactions.

McVay and the Rams spent much of Wednesday discussing that medical emergency experienced by Hamlin – who remains in the Intensive Care Unit at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest after making that tackle –offering support to Hamlin and his family while also processing it themselves.”

Rams’ Coach Sean McVay Has ‘Loved Working With’ QB Baker Mayfield (SportsIllustrated)

“He’s left a huge impression and I think all of his teammates would echo that same sentiment,” McVay said. “Been really impressed with him. I don’t think you can minimize how quickly he’s come in, endeared himself to his teammates, get familiar with some of the vernacular, the verbiage.

“Then you’re going out and playing NFL-caliber football games.”

In four games with the Rams, Mayfield has thrown for 703 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, while completing 67 percent of his passes. To McVay, he has done more than enough to change the reputation surrounding him.”

Rams/Seahawks injury report. Participation for Rams is an estimation as they held a walkthrough today pic.twitter.com/L4VaW26Nbe — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 5, 2023

Sean McVay: Cam Akers is showing ‘there’s no limitations in his game’ (RamsWire)

“On the “Coach McVay Show” this week, McVay talked about the job Akers has done, both as a runner and receiver. And he doesn’t see any reason to believe Akers can’t excel when the Rams get back into some of their shotgun sets after using a lot of singleback looks.

“It’s just about getting into a rhythm. He’s a rhythm runner,” McVay said. “I think we’ve seen that the last handful of weeks. I think what you’re seeing is a guy that’s showing there’s really no limitations in his game. I think he’s started to make some really good plays in the pass game, as well, where he catches a checkdown in the flat with some space and he’s making that first defender miss and giving ourselves a chance to turn that into an explosive. We’ll continue to build on it because even that third play of the game, you’re ever so close to being able to – he and Baker connect on one where you give him that amount of space, he might’ve gone to the crib.”

Here is Bobby Wagner discussing how players and coaches can process what happened to Damar Hamlin and balance what they’re feeling with what they do for a living. “Talking about your feelings, things that affect you …(is) more manly than anything. It takes a lot of courage.” pic.twitter.com/PMGQdhTDqn — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 4, 2023

Baker Mayfield owes it to himself to re-sign with LA Rams, but will he? (RamblinFan)

“Mayfield is 2-2 when playing for the LA Rams so far this season. In two victories, he has thrown for 230 yards and at least one touchdown in each game. In two losses, he has thrown for less than 150 yards, and as many touchdowns as interceptions. So there is no guarantee that Baker Mayfield may be viewed as a sure-fire starter by any NFL team right now.

But if the Rams free agency targets extending him, Mayfield would be wise to take the offer. Not only does he remain working with Sean McVay, but he will have the opportunity to work with and learn from veteran QB Matthew Stafford.

Best of all, the value to the NFL of a quarterback who knows the LA Rams offense backward and forward will only inflate in 2023. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is showing up large in their offense this season, and the Rams’ offensive coaches have long been coveted by other NFL teams hoping to jumpstart their own offensive production. Even a one-year deal with the LA Rams, and a full season on the Rams roster, will give Mayfield a strong foundation to compete for an NFL starting role in 2024.”