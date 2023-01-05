Rams Reacts Survey: Week 18

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Rams fans and fans across the country.

The Rams will finish their season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and either finish 5-12 or 6-11, with the outside possibility of a tie. A win would not only put a bright note on the end of the season, it will spoil Seattle’s last chance at making the postseason. The Rams have owned the Seahawks since Sean McVay arrived in 2017, but especially when they drafted Aaron Donald in 2014. However, the Seahawks won the first meeting this season and Seattle is playing for a playoff berth with a surprising 8-8 record.

Coming off of a stifling defeat to the Chargers in SoFi Stadium, are you still confident in the direction of the Rams? Take the Reacts survey below, with answers to come!