Torry Holt named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth consecutive year

Torry “Big Game” Holt is 1 of 15 HOF finalists this year

By Steven Ridings
NFL: St Louis Rams at Arizona Cardinals Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Former Rams wide receiver, Torry Holt, was announced as a Hall of Fame finalist on Wednesday evening. Holt is 1 of 15 finalists and the selection marks his fourth consecutive appearance as a finalist.

The former Ram played 10 seasons in St. Louis from 1999 to 2008 and was a key cog in the inception of the Greatest Show on Turf. In his rookie season, Holt was a part of the Rams first ever Super Bowl championship team. On the game’s biggest stage against the Tennessee Titans, Holt was spectacular. The rookie hauled in seven receptions for 109 yards and the game’s first touchdown.

Over the next nine seasons, Torry Holt stood toe-to-toe with the NFL’s best wide receivers. From 2000-2005, the North Carolina State product produced six consecutive seasons of at least 1,300 receiving yards, a mark that no other player in NFL history except Julio Jones has yet to match. Holt was named to seven Pro Bowls and was tabbed with a first team all pro accolade in 2003. His 2023 season included 117 receptions, 1696 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. During his run of dominance, #81 was coined with the name Torry “Big Game” Holt because of his knack of producing big stats at a consistent clip. Holt was one of 24 players selected to the NFL’s 2000s all decade team.

During his 11-year with the St. Louis Rams (1999-2008) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2009), Torry Holt only missed three games despite enduring several injuries midway through the seasons. The wide receiver is notorious playing through multiple broken and/or dislocated fingers, to which he still has yet to fix to this day.

For his career, Holt amassed 920 receptions (22nd all-time), 13,382 receiving yards (17th all-time) and 74 touchdowns (40th all-time). He is patiently awaiting his chance at enshrinement in Canton, Ohio; joining former teammates Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, and Orlando Pace.

If elected, Torry Holt would be the 20th player from the Rams organization to don a gold jacket. He would become the organization’s 22nd member.

