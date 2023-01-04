Austin Ekeler is 4th player to win NFL Player of the Week honors against Rams

The NFL named Austin Ekeler as the AFC’s offensive player of the week after having totaled 122 rushing yards, 39 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in the Chargers’ 31-10 victory over the L.A. Rams on Sunday. Ekeler, one of the most fascinating players in the NFL, is on track to lead the league in touchdowns for the second year in a row.

The former undrafted free agent out of Western State has scored 38 times in his last 32 games.

Players of the Week - Week 17



AFC

Offense: RB Austin Ekeler, LAC

Defense: DB Kyle Dugger, NE

ST: P Corey Bojorquez, CLE



NFC

Offense: WR Mike Evans, TB

Defense: DE Cameron Jordan, NO

ST: CB Keisean Nixon, GB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023

Ekeler is the fourth player this season, and the second running back, to win player of the week honors for a performance against the Rams.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was NFC defensive player of the week in Week 5 after notching two sacks and a forced fumble in a 22-10 victory over L.A..

Christian McCaffrey was the NFC offensive player of the week in Week 8, his second game for the 49ers after being traded from the Panthers, after posting 94 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards with two touchdowns, also throwing a 34-yard touchdown in a 31-14 victory over the Rams.

And rounding out every unit, Bucs punter Jake Camardy was named the NFC special teams player of the week in Week 9 after punting six times for 357 yards and pinning four of those inside the 20 during a 16-13 Tampa Bay victory.

The Rams have only had one instance of a player winning the award this season and he wasn’t even on the Rams until recently: Baker Mayfield was the NFC’s offensive player of the week in Week 14.

In 2021, Matthew Stafford won the award in Weeks 1 and 3, Taylor Rapp was in Week 6, Aaron Donald won in Week 14, and Brandon Powell won in Week 16.